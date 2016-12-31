Police say man who tried to meet woman via Backpage.com robbed at gunpoint

A man who had arranged to meet a woman through the classifieds website Backpage.com was robbed at gunpoint by the woman and another male, according to a news release from the Hartford Police Department.
The man had agreed to meet with the woman at a South Roxana residence for “companionship” on Dec. 22, but the man got lost on his way there and pulled off Illinois 111 onto a side road. The man then called the woman to tell her he was lost. Shortly thereafter, the woman and a man appeared at the driver-side window. The male, armed with a handgun, robbed the victim of his money and personal belongings, police said. There was another male on the passenger-side of the vehicle pointing another gun at the man during the robbery. All three suspects fled the location in a vehicle.
The victim contacted the police at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.
Authorities identified one suspect as Antquello C. Young, 25, and the female as Sierra A. Holman, 22. Warrants were issued for Young and Holman, who are both charged with armed robbery.
Police arrested Young and Holman at their residence without incident at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Victory Drive in East Alton. Officers searched the residence and seized evidence related to the robbery on Dec. 22, police said.
Evidence recovered from the property revealed there may be more victims of similar incidents, according to Hartford police. Any victims of a similar incident can contact their local police department.
Anyone with information on the identity of the second male suspect can call the Hartford Police Department at 618-254-4393 or 618-254-4391.
