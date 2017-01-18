Prosecutor says man believes its ‘perfectly acceptable’ to have sex with children

Opening statements focused on the “uproar” that consumed Madison County in April 2016, when word of James Lopes’ behavior allegedly approaching young girls and his YouTube videos spread online.
Lopes unsettled many metro-east residents last year with a series of online videos shot in a Collinsville park, in which he promoted sexual relations with children as a religious rite. He has been charged with three counts of grooming, a Class 4 felony, regarding cards he allegedly handed out in April 2016 that directed people to his videos.
He has also been charged with several misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and trespass, alleging that he approached young girls, declared he was on a “mini date” with one of them, and asked a 7-year-old girl, “Hi, princess, are you looking for your prince? I’m right here.”
When parents tried to get their children away from him, he would give them cards directing them to his website and his theological beliefs that sex with children is a religious rite, according to assistant state’s attorney Alison Foley.
“Not only was it perfectly acceptable for him to engage in sex acts with children, but that God himself had given him this responsibility,” Foley said.
She detailed that his “Rise Star Church” theories say Lopes believes he is required to seek out a “child bride” and have sex with her in public. Her preferable age, Foley said, would be eight to 12 years old.
Not only was it perfectly acceptable for him to engage in sex acts with children, but that God himself had given him this responsibility.
Madison County assistant state’s attorney Alison Foley
Foley said Lopes had the same behavior in Oregon. He was initially convicted in Oregon of multiple offenses, but the conviction was later thrown out by the Oregon Supreme Court.
Lopes has been in custody at the Madison County Jail since April 2016, held in lieu of $75,000 bail. He was indigent prior to arrest, and has refused legal counsel, representing himself throughout the process.
The felony charges are on hold pending the current petition from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, which asks the court to determine whether Lopes should be declared sexually dangerous. Foley said there are five factors that are required to establish whether someone is sexually dangerous.
He must: possess a mental disorder; that disorder has existed for more than a year; the disorder makes him likely to commit sex offenses; that he has committed some acts; and that it is probable he will commit more sexual offenses if he is not incarcerated.
Foley said they will put experts on the stand who will testify that Lopes is sexually dangerous.
In his brief opening statement, Lopes said he is the main priest of a church teaching the proper divisions of sexuality, that protects children from predators and preserves their innocence. He said he has never been a registered sex offender and has been “illegally incarcerated for 30 months” awaiting this trial. He said he is being prosecuted because of his beliefs in violation of his freedom of speech.
Although it is a civil action and not a criminal charge, the motion requires a jury trial. If the jury rules against him, Lopes would be committed to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections in a facility designed for sex offender treatment, according to prosecutor Kathleen Nolan. He would have to successfully complete treatment to the point where his risk of further offense lowers enough for him to be released.
The trial continued Wednesday.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
