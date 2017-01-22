Sheriff’s office investigates skinned animals dumped off roadway

Residents off Lebanon Road in southern Madison County have seen the skinned carcasses of five or six animals dumped near the road, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported the animals are beavers, raccoons and foxes that were dumped illegally.
“That’s debris illegally dumped by a hunter or trapper. They are wild animals,” said Lt. Lawrence Warren of the sheriff’s office.
Warren said the department received numerous calls about the animals possibly being dogs, and he assigned a deputy to investigate Saturday.
“They should not have disposed the carcasses in that manner, and we don’t know who it is,” Warren said.
Warren said the animals were most likely trapped. The sheriff’s department will contact local township officials to have the carcasses disposed of properly, he said.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
