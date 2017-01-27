Judge finds out man dealt ‘ice,’ increases federal prison sentence

A judge sentenced a 35-year-old Marion man to a total of 18 years in federal prison this week in connection to methamphetamine distribution charges.
According to a release from Donald Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Blake Gordon had been sentenced Tuesday to 180 months and 10 years supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
However, at that sentencing hearing the judge discovered Gordon was responsible for distributing approximately 170 grams of “ice” —a term the release stated refers to meth with a purity level of 80 percent —between August and December of 2015.
In light of that, Gordon was classified as a career offender. At the time of the second offense, the release stated, he was on supervised release for a 2006 federal conviction for conspiracy to manufacture meth. On Thursday, the judge revoked the supervised release and added an additional 36 months to his 180-month sentence.
Gordon’ co-defendant, 39-year-old Shara Peyton of Marion, was sentenced earlier to 60 months in federal for her role in the “methamphetamine conspiracy.”
