Police seek your help in case of $1,000 shoplifting incident at Walmart

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking the public to identify two people pictured in Walmart surveillance footage in connection with a $1,000 shoplifting case.
Capt. T. Mike Dixon wrote on the agency’s Facebook page that the two are being sought for questioning regarding Tuesday’s theft at the Godfrey Walmart, 6660 Godfrey Road.
The post stated that more than $1,000 in electronics were stolen that day.
“The individuals pictured are to be presumed innocent of all crimes at this point, and are simply being sought for questioning in connection with the event,” Dixon wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to message the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account, call the dispatch center at 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-30000.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
