Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson talks about the arrest of Dennis Cotton on a sex offender registry violation. Cotton allegedly failed to report that he was officiating youth sporting events including baseball and basketball games for the Smithton elementary school. In 2003 he was convicted of molesting a 15-year-old in Arizona.
A jury convicted Tavon Ludy of first-degree murder and the aggravated assault of a child Thursday after nearly 6 hours of deliberation. Ludy punched Tavion Whittaker as a punishment, causing the boy's heart to stop.