One dead, one injured after robbers tangle with veteran, cops say

An attempted robbery ended with one person dead and the other in the hospital and charged with murder when they chose the wrong victim, according to Madison County officials.
The attempted robbery, which took place in Venice on Thursday morning, was thwarted by the intended victim: a 70-year-old veteran with a concealed weapon, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.
Specific details were not immediately available. However, Gibbons said one of the alleged robbers is dead and the other is in the hospital, charged with felony murder. The charges are being unsealed Friday, Gibbons said.
