Springfield woman charged with robbing two metro-east banks

A 20-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the recent bank robbery in Glen Carbon after police recognized the suspect’s description from another robbery.
Adrianna Chanel Frye-Williamson, of Springfield, was charged with two counts of bank robbery by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
Frye-Williamson is believed to have been involved in a robbery from Jan. 20 at National Bank, 2200 Troy Road in Edwardsville. The suspect in that robbery was described as a white female wearing sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt.
On Friday, the Edwardsville Police Department received information that the Glen Carbon Police Department was investigating a bank robbery within their jurisdiction on Thursday involving a female suspect of the same description.
Frye-Williamson was taken into custody by FBI agents after a coordinated investigation with the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Springfield police departments. She might face additional charges in Springfield, according to a news release.
