Edwardsville man charged with five counts of child pornography

A 30-year-old city man is charged with five felony counts of possessing child pornography with the intent to distribute including depictions of underage girls being sexually assaulted, according to documents filed in the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s office.
John T. Cameron of Amherst Place, Edwardsville, was arrested Feb. 1 and initially held at the Madison County Jail on $500,000 bond that was later reduced to $200,000. He was released after posting $20,000 cash.
The charges against Cameron are listed as X felonies, the most serious, and call for lengthy prison terms if he is convicted as well as lifetime registration as a sex offender.
He pleaded not guilty. No trial date or further court action is currently listed on the docket sheet for the case.
Cameron’s bond was lowered one day after his arrest. His release requires that he not reside at his Amherst Place home although he is allowed contact with his children, who are in the care of his wife, according to a court order.
The criminal complaints lodged against Cameron allege that he possessed video or photographic depictions of underage girls.
The case was investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department.
George Pawlaczyk: 618-239-2625, @gapawlaczyk
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
Comments