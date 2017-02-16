Man who killed 13-year-old Granite City boy to be sentenced

LaRoyce McFadden was 17 when he shot and killed 13-year-old Clayton Veninga on a Granite City street in 2013. He will find out Thursday afternoon how many years he will serve in prison.
McFadden is now 21, and in December was convicted of Clayton’s. After a two-day trial, the jury was out for only 30 minutes before finding him guilty of first-degree murder.
Clayton was sitting on a front porch on Cleveland Boulevard on May 3, 2013, when he was shot. McFadden confessed to a number of different scenarios in a series of recorded statements presented at trial.
Clayton was described by his family as a big football fan who dreamed of becoming a Green Bay Packer. It is not believed Clayton and McFadden knew each other; McFadden insisted he hadn’t intended to kill anyone, but prosecutors argued that he had fired twice, showing intent.
The murder conviction carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison, with a potential 25-year extension due to the use of a firearm. He therefore faces a minimum of 45 years and maximum of 85 years in prison, of which he will be required to serve 100 percent.
The sentencing was set to take place Thursday afternoon in Madison County Circuit Court.
