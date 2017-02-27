They met on the internet. Now one of them is being charged with a sex crime.

A Steeleville man was arrested early Sunday and charged with a sex crime in Evansville, Ind.
According to a news release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Scott Smith, 28, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a Holiday Inn for a report of child sexual abuse complaint. Parents of a 16-year-old boy allegedly found their son engaged in sexual intercourse with Smith.
Smith told police he met the boy through social media. He said told police he traveled to Evansville and picked up the boy from his house and went to the hotel. Smith told police that he and the boy engaged in sexual activity at the hotel. Police said Smith admitted to photographing the boy performing sexual acts.
The legal age of sexual consent in Indiana is 16, according to a report about Smith’s arrest published by the Evansville Courier & Press. However, it is illegal to film or photograph sexual acts involving anyone under 18 according to Indiana state law.
Smith was charged with one count of child exploitation. If convicted of the charge, Smith faces between one and six years in prison. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Bail has not been set.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments