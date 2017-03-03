Granite City man charged in brother’s stabbing death

A Granite City man fatally stabbed his brother, according to charges filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Jerry L. Ryan, 58, has been charged with first-degree murder, a Class M felony, for stabbing his brother Michael P. Ryan, 51, during an agrument at their Granite City home in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue.
Officers from the Granite City Police Department were called to the home at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue for a disturbance between family members.
When they arrived, officers found Michael Ryan had been stabbed and was in critical condition. He was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center where he died.
“I want to commend the excellent investigative work of the Granite City Police Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office in bringing this investigation to a quick and successful conclusion,” State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a news release. “This is a sad situation for this family and they remain in our thoughts and prayers.”
Officers met Jerry Ryan on the scene, and he was arrested without incident, according to a news release. The charges state Michael Ryan was stabbed in the chest.
Jerry Ryan is in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville on a $1 million bond.
If convicted, he faces 20 to 60 years in prison.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
Comments