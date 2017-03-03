Granite City man charged in brother’s stabbing death

0:18 Tree falls over on power line in Belleville Pause

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

2:26 Women in medical research

0:56 Sights & sounds of a military funeral in Arlington National Cemetery

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

3:46 O'Fallon high school students protest District 203 budget cuts

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system

2:01 Belleville's iconic Fischer's Restaurant gets $800K offer