Granite City man convicted of killing his girlfriend

A Granite City man who researched whether a .22-caliber shot would kill has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend.
Cory Osborne, 32, of Granite City was found guilty of first-degree murder after the jury deliberated for three and a half hours. The trial began Tuesday and concluded with closing statements Friday morning.
Stacie Williams, 35, was found slumped over the wheel of her running car in a vacant lot in Granite City at about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 2015. She was dead at the scene, with a single gunshot wound to the head.
At the time, Osborne had a pending misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He and Williams had been living together with her three daughters. During the trial, it was revealed that a few minutes after Williams said she wanted to break up, Osborne did Internet searches on whether a .22 caliber shot to the head would kill a person, and “do you need to have a gun to be arrested for murder,” according to news reports.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons credited the work of the Granite City Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the county coroner and state police for the trial’s conclusion.
“Stacie and her loved ones deserve justice and we are very thankful that the jurors have provided it with their verdict today,” Gibbons said. “I look forward to seeing this murderer locked behind bars for the rest of his life so the victims and our community can heal from this terrible tragedy.”
Osborne’s bail was revoked, and he has been taken into custody at the Madison County Jail until sentencing. He faces 45 years to life in prison on the charge of first-degree murder. The sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments