Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

Police are looking for the man they believe shot and killed a teenager Thursday evening in Carbondale.
Officers responded to the 400 block of East Willow Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to find Javon Trott, 19, shot and in critical condition, a news release from the agency stated.
The teen was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
After investigating, detectives received a first-degree murder warrant with a $1 million bail for Jarrell J. Pullen, 22, of Carbondale.
The two men knew each other before the shooting. The violence broke out after an altercation between the two, according to the release.
“Pullen has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous,” Carbondale police wrote.
Anyone with information on Pullen’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-57-3200 or CrimeStoppers at 618-549-2677.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
