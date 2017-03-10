Man sentenced for assaulting fellow inmate with a combination lock inside a sock

A 31-year-old Marion inmate was sentenced to an additional three years imprisonment for assaulting a fellow inmate with a metal combination lock inside a sock.
A release from Donald Boyce, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, stated Francisco Jose Cantu pleaded guilty to two counts of assault stemming from the Feb. 16, 2016, incident, and one count of possessing a homemade knife inside the prison, stemming from a March 6, 2016, incident.
When the assault occurred, the release stated, Cantu was serving a 30-year sentence imposed by the Western District of Texas at the United States Penitentiary at Marion for producing child pornography.
Cantu will also pay a $300 fine and serve three years of supervised release.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
