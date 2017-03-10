Two Georgia men plead guilty in Southern Illinois to gift card fraud

Samirahdam E. Rolley, of Stone Mountain, Ga., pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of credit card fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in federal court in East St. Louis.
A release from Donald Boyce, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, stated Rolley’s co-defendant Michael A. Gordon, also of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to the same charges at the end of February.
During three days in June 2015, the two took to several Walmarts across the metro-east with gift cards that had been re-encoded with stolen debit card numbers. Some of those account numbers belonged to Southern Illinois residents who bank at a local credit union.
Rolley and Gordon made purchases at stores in Cahokia, O’Fallon, Belleville, Highland, Wood River, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Waterloo and Carlyle.
“The purchases made by Rolley and Gordon were debited to the bank accounts of the victims whose debit account numbers had been embedded on the gift cards,” the release stated.
Both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced June 23. They face up to 10 years in prison, $250,000 in fines, restitution and three years of supervised release. The aggravated identity theft charge, the release stated, carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence to be served consecutively with any other prison sentence imposed.
The FBI’s Springfield Division, Fairview Heights Resident Agency led the investigation. Several agencies assisted, including Carlyle, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Jerseyville, Waterloo and Wood River police departments, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Walmart’s Global Security Department.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
