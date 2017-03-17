Collinsville man sentenced for child pornography

A federal judge sentenced a Collinsville man on Friday for attempting to view child pornography.
Jeremy Blair, 41, was sentenced to 10 years of prison and 10 years of supervised release. He was also fined $200 and ordered to pay $100 for a “special assessment,” according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce of the Southern District of Illinois.
Because Blair had been convicted previously of possessing child pornography in Madison County, his minimum sentence was 10 years.
Blair, who will have to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison, was discovered after a subpoena for an IP address that was downloading the pornography in May 2015, was sourced to his computer.
Federal agents seized Blair’s computer on July 17, 2015.
Blair was brought to trial with the help of the Project Safe Childhood, which was begun in 2006 by the Department of Justice.
Comments