Fairview Heights officer injured in scuffle at tavern Friday

A police officer was injured after Fairview Heights police were called to break up a bar fight late Friday night.
Fairview Heights Police were called to Just One More, a bar on Lincoln Trail, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday on reports that an intoxicated man was throwing and breaking bottles and other patrons were trying to restrain him.
When a patrol sergeant arrived, the man later identified as Douglas Neumeyer, 45, of Swansea was seen walking from the bar. Police said he was “highly intoxicated and subsequently refused to comply with repeated commands,” eventually becoming aggressive.
Neumeyer was unaffected by a taser, police said, and punched the patrol sergeant in the mouth. Several more officers arrived and took Neumeyer into custody after what they described as a short scuffle.
Police also arrested his girlfriend, Julie Brannan, 46, of Mascoutah. She is accused of interfering with his arrest and has been charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer.
Neumeyer has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer causing injury, and misdemeanor resisting a police officer.
Neumeyer’s bail was set at $50,000; Brannan’s bail was set at $1,000. Both are currently in custody at the Fairview Heights Police Department.
The patrol sergeant, who was not named by police, was treated at a local hospital for injuries to his lip and elbow, which required stitches.
