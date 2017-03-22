Mother sentenced to 25 years for murder of infant son

A St. Louis woman will serve 25 years in prison for killing her infant son four years ago while staying with a friend in Alton.
Wallisha Bland, 23, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder only days before she was to go to trial for the death of Jace Gillespie, who was then not quite two months old.
Alton Police were called to the apartment where Bland was staying on Oct. 4, 2012, when Jace was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a few hours later at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.
The autopsy showed that Jace died of a skull fracture. Police believed that Bland threw her baby down to the floor the night before, causing the skull fracture that killed him.
Bland faced 20-60 years in prison, and prosecutor Crystal Uhe asked for a 40-year sentence. Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp sentenced her to 25 years on Monday, of which Bland will be required to serve 100 percent.
