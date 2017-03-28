Two people charged with trying to steal tires and rims

Two people face felony charges alleging they tried to steal tires and rims from vehicles at a Collinsville car dealership late last week.
An employee of Teklab, located near Laura Buick GMC on Bluff Road, reported to Collinsville Police early on Friday morning that they could see two hooded occupants exit a vehicle on their parking lot and disappear into the car dealership lot. Collinsville Police established a perimeter around the dealership and used a canine unit to find a male subject, and a few hours later arrested a woman in the Teklab vicinity.
Daniel Guffey, 38, of St. Ann, Mo. is charged with two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony; one count of possession of a stolen license plate, a Class 2 felony; and attempted offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 3 felony. Madison County Associate Judge Jennifer Hightower set bail at $75,000.
Julie Turnbaugh is also charged with two counts of burglary and one count of attempted offenses relating to motor vehicles. Her bail was set at $60,000.
A press release from the Collinsville Police Department indicated their response was motivated in part by at least two separate incidents of “high-end” tire and rim thefts in the same area in the last two years.
Police said they believe the two people intended to steal tires and rims from GMC Yukon Denali vehicles, which carry a value of approximately $4,000 per set.
