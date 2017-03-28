Former water district manager pleads guilty to wire fraud

1:50 Candidate Kent Randle talks about why you should vote for him Pause

0:35 N-word use during jail call part of complaint against judge

0:35 Millstadt tavern fire

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

0:38 Firefighters battle blaze at West End tavern in Millstadt

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

1:58 St. Louis Blues legend Bob Plager reacts to his jersey retirement ceremony