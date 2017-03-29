Four from Marissa and Lenzburg charged after thefts and burglary

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Offices charged four people Wednesday for thefts and a residential burglary in Marissa and Lenzburg.
The bond for Michael Boyster, 29, of Sparta, was set at $40,000.
The bond for Jeremy Copple, 31, of Evansville, was set at $100,000.
The bond for Kayla Kempfer, 29, of Coulterville, was set at $40,000.
The bond for Ruby Smith, 21, of Sparta, was set at $25,000.
Smith was also charged for two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, according to a release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, Boyster, Copple and Kempfer were in custody at the St. Clair County and Randolph County jails. Smith was not in custody.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone who knows whether the individuals were involved in other thefts or burglaries in the area to call Investigator Biggs at 618-825-5716.
Comments