Drug tactical unit finds heroin, meth in Swansea subdivision

Two people were taken into police custody Thursday after police found heroin and methamphetamine in the Castle Acres Subdivision, according to Swansea police.
Early Thursday morning, the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit and Belleville/Sheriff Special Response Team conducted a search for narcotics in the 300 block of Mary Jo Drive. Officers found heroin and crystal meth, which is also known as ice, according to a post on the Swansea Police Department’s Facebook page.
The Swansea Police Department has an officer assigned to the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit, the post states.
Police did not immediately release the identities of the two who were arrested.
Comments