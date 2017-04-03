East St. Louis police searching for ‘persons of interest’ in weekend homicides

East St. Louis Police Chief Michael Hubbard said they are looking for several “persons of interest” in connection with the double shooting that claimed the life of a man and woman over the weekend.
Killed were 21-year-old Andre Chapman of St. Louis and 39-year-old Wilbert Hall Jr. of East St. Louis.
Police said they did not have a motive for the killings. Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.
These latest homicides are numbers 9 and 10 in the city this year.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Matt Weller said said Chapman was found dead in the parking lot and Hall’s body was found on the floor inside of a beauty salon at 929 N. Ninth St. Weller confirmed that both subjects were shot to death.
Weller said police are still interviewing witnesses and looking at any surveillance video that might have been taken in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call East St. Louis Police at 482-6700, ISP at 343-5239 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Comments