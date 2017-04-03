Wood River Township buliding vandalized for second time in six weeks

Vandals have destroyed property at the Wood River Township maintenance building for the second time in less than six weeks, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 22, employees found that their office, kitchen and a dump truck had been vandalized.
Then on Monday, employees discovered that vandals had again hit the building in Cottage Hills.
The property damage amounts to about $5,000 total, according to the sheriff’s department, which did not mention whether the incidents were connected.
“The sheriff’s office isn’t ruling out any particular suspects, but this type of behavior is commonly seen in cases involving adolescent suspects,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
During the second break-in, one of the suspects appeared to have sustained a cut, leaving blood at the scene.
Law enforcement asks anyone with information about the break-ins to call either the non-emergency line at 618692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
Comments