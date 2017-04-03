Wood River Township buliding vandalized for second time in six weeks

1:20 Tips for voters on Election Day Tuesday Pause

1:38 Surveillance video of O'Fallon KFC robbery

0:50 New bar and restaurant planned for downtown Belleville

1:29 Triad's "Most Romantic Couple" celebrate 50 years of marriage

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system

0:39 District 201 superintendent talks about changes to school bus service

1:52 NYT: Death penalty politics

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.