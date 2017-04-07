Homeless man accused of beating man who offered him food

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against a 36-year-old homeless man in connection with an assault Saturday under the Illinois 3 bridge in Cahokia.
According to a release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, four men and one woman rode a freight train into the Dupo area on Saturday.
The victim of the attack, a 38-year-old man, offered the group of homeless people some food at a convenience store. Then, the release stated, he brought them more food in the evening where they were staying along the levee between Cahokia and Dupo at the end of McBride Avenue and Jesse Street.
The victim and one of the men, identified as Joshua Turner by police, allegedly began to argue, the release stated. That’s when Turner allegedly beat the victim and the group left the man in the levee ditch.
The victim was able to get himself to a nearby house and was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital where he is still being treated for a brain injury and several injuries to his face.
Police found the group at Cahokia RV Park on Illinois 3 just north of Illinois 157.
Turner faces a charge of robbery, a Class 2 felony and two charges of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.
The judge set a $100,000 bail and as of Friday evening Turner was still in custody, according to Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
