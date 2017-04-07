East St. Louis man sentenced for firearm possession

A 32-year-old East St. Louis man was sentenced to five years in prison this week for federal firearm charges.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce’s Office, D’Shawn Turner pleaded guilty to being a possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
The release said he admitted to that he had two firearms in Centreville on March 19, 2016, during a court hearing in December.
Turner has been in custody since his arrest on June 15, 2016.
Dana Rieck
