April 10, 2017 3:53 PM

Man gets jail time for mailing 88 pounds of marijuana to Belleville

By Dana Rieck

A 58-year-old Arizona man with seven drug convictions was sentenced to a year and a half in prison in for mailing 88 pounds of marijuana from Nogale, Arizona to Belleville.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce’s office, Luis Fernando Enciso-Ulloa shipped four packages of marijuana weighing 22 pounds each to Belleville in 2014 and 2015.

The release stated he also he had agreed to find a buyer for approximately 13 pounds of the marijuana.

Enciso-Ulloa was charged in February 2016 and pleaded guilty in January 2017.

In addition to serving one year and a half in prison, Enciso-Ulloa was ordered to pay $400 in fines and fees and serve three years of court supervision after his prison sentence.

“... Chief Judge Reagan indicated that this sentence punishes Enciso-Ulloa, promotes respect for the law and serves to deter the public and Enciso-Ulloa from committing drug crimes,” the release stated.

