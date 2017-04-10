Police arrest man after chase starts in Washington Park and ends in Missouri

An East St. Louis man is in custody after a police chase Monday that started in Washington Park and ended in St. Ann, Mo.
The man, who is not being identified as he awaits charges, had previously fled from police three times. A Washington Park police officer familiar with the suspect spotted him about 8:30 a.m. on Kingshighway at Forest Boulevard.
“He didn’t turn his lights on. He just got behind him,” Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson said.
The suspect first fled to East St. Louis, returned to Washington Park and then entered Interstate 64, which he took to Missouri.
While in St. Ann, the suspect allegedly rammed multiple vehicles and was apprehended after gridlock forced the driver to the edge of the highway and on to stop sticks.
The suspect was being held in St. Ann where he faces multiple charges. He also faces multiple aggravated fleeing and eluding charges in Washington Park.
Two passengers jumped from the car and were taken into custody but later released. A third passenger also jumped from the car and fled into the woods, according to Tomlinson. Police are trying to identify that person, “but we don’t believe he did anything wrong,” Tomlinson said.
