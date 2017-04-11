Madison County teen accused of terrorism wants to fire attorney

A teenager accused of planning a terrorist attack in Madison County is trying to fire his lawyer and refuse medication for his mental illness, according to court documents.
Keaun Cook, 19, of Godfrey is facing one count each of making a terrorist threat and providing material support for terrorism, both Class X felonies. He is accused of being in communication with a known terrorist organization and planning an attack on local sites. Authorities have declined to give specifics about his alleged threat.
Cook’s family has maintained that he suffers from untreated schizophrenia, and is not a terrorist threat. But in November, the courts held that Cook is mentally fit to stand trial.
Documents filed last week in Madison County court show that Cook has requested to fire his public defender and proceed pro se, representing himself.
A handwritten note, forwarded to Madison County Associate Judge Jennifer Hightower, appears to be written by Cook himself. It seems to read, “I, Keaun Cook, am going to represent myself in court. I am firing John Rekowski and I refuse to see any doctor appointed in my defense. I want to come to court ASAP.”
Rekowski is Madison County’s chief public defender.
A second handwritten note reads, “This is Keaun Lamar Cook and I do not wish to see a doctor as wich (sic) my lawyer is trying to provide. I request a deal for probation or supervision.”
Hightower was the judge over Cook’s arraignment. She has acknowledged receipt of the notes and instructed that they be forwarded to trial judge Phil Alfeld, as well as the state’s attorney’s office and Rekowski.
Rekowski could not immediately be reached for comment.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said the court will usually take handwritten notes as formal motions when the judge determines that the request in the note would be an appropriate motion as submitted. It will be the judge’s decision whether Cook will be permitted to fire his attorney, Gibbons said. “Generally it is the defendant’s decision whether or not to have a lawyer,” he said.
Gibbons said there are no offers currently on the table for Cook.
“This is a very complex case and he has very qualified counsel at this point,” Gibbons said. “If he wants to drop them, that’s his decision to make.”
Two recent felony trials in Madison County were tried with the defendant representing himself. James Lopes defended himself in his trial to determine whether he is a sexually dangerous person, relating to his efforts to advocate sex with children as a religious rite. And Jerry Sutt defended himself against charges that he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, tied up her son and raped her daughter. Both were convicted.
Cook, who was 18 when charged, remained in custody Tuesday at the Madison County Jail.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
