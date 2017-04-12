Man charged with ducks driving over ducks, killing six

A man was charged with property damage and animal cruelty after he allegedly drove over seven ducks in October in Clinton County.
Sean Tolley was charged with animal cruelty and criminal damage to property of less than $300 after intentionally driving over the ducks, according to charges filed by Clinton County State’s Attorney John Hudspeth.
Six out of seven ducks, which all belonged to the city of Carlyle Parks Department, died, and the surviving one was injured, according to the charges.
The incident occurred on Oct. 16 on Old Route 50 in Carlyle.
