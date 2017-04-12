Arrest made in murder of SIUE student

St. Louis County police have made an arrest in the murder of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student.
Charged is James Williams, 19, of St. Louis, who is currently in custody on one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of armed criminal action. He is accused of killing Khiry Taggart, 18, of Chicago, during an alleged drug deal gone bad.
St. Louis County Police said Williams was identified as apparently engaging in a drug sale with some of the individuals in the car April 4 when the gunfire broke out. During the altercation, Taggart was shot, as was at least one other passenger in the car.
The car left the scene and then crashed elsewhere. The other passenger who was shot survived; another passenger was uninjured.
Taggart was declared dead at the scene. He was in his freshman year at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Williams is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
