Major Case Squad holding ‘person of interest’ in death of Madison man

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was holding a “person of interest” Friday in connection with the death of a man who was found unconscious on Big Bend Road near Illinois 203 early Sunday morning.
The Major Case Squad said in a new release that the person of interest was being held until the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office holds a formal review of the facts Monday.
Nicholas L. Roberts, 27, of Madison died at a St. Louis hospital Wednesday after police found him with “obvious signs of trauma” early Sunday morning. While he was pronounced dead on Wednesday, medical staff kept Roberts’ body on life support for organ donation until Friday morning.
Capt. T. Mike Dixon said he could not comment on the nature of trauma or injuries on Thursday, but said Roberts had been to multiple nightclubs in Brooklyn prior to police discovering him on Big Bend Road.
Anyone with information about the events leading to Roberts’s death can call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at (618) 709-7753.
