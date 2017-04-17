21-year-old Fairview Heights man charged with criminal sexual assault

A 21-year-old Fairview Heights man sexually assaulted a girl on March 9 in the 700 block of North Green Mount Road, police said in a news release Monday.
David A. Hall of the 1500 block of Laketop Drive has been charged with criminal sexual assault using force, a Class 1 felony. The Shiloh Police Department said a local hospital contacted police after a juvenile female came in for medical treatment. She told hospital personnel she was a victim of criminal sexual assault.
Police did not release the age of the female victim.
Police determined a male acquaintance drove the victim to a parking lot and sexually assaulted the victim in the vehicle. The results of the Shiloh police investigation were submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office Violent Crime Unit for review.
On Wednesday, St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Emmanuel issued a warrant for Hall’s arrest.
St. Clair County Judge Jan Fiss set Hall’s bond at $40,000.
