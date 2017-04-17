Cahokia man charged with reckless homicide in Madison man’s death

A Cahokia man has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of a Madison man found unconscious in the road.
Terrance Smith, 24, has been charged with one count each of reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, and one misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license.
According to a statement from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Smith left a nightclub in Brooklyn at approximately 4:25 a.m. April 9 with Nicholas Roberts, 27, of Madison. The two left in Smith’s car, but shortly thereafter a Brooklyn police officer stopped the car for a traffic offense on Canal Street, between 8th and Cornell streets.
But as the officer left his car, Smith allegedly accelerated and fled from the officer. The officer returned to his squad car and pursued, but stopped pursuit quickly due to “hazardous conditions and safety concerns,” according to police.
Smith allegedly continued on Eagle Park Road toward Illinois 203 after the officer ended his pursuit. Shortly thereafter, police believe Roberts “exited or was extracted from” the car after it crossed Illinois 203, about a mile and a half away from where the police officer turned around.
Police believe Roberts fell onto the roadway and struck his head on the road. He was found there at about 5:15 a.m. with serious head trauma.
Roberts was pronounced dead at a St. Louis area hospital April 12, but his body was placed on life support for the purpose of organ donation. He was taken off life support April 14.
Smith will face charges in Madison County Circuit Court. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 876-4300.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments