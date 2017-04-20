Police may have identified book thief of Collinsville Museum

Police believe they have identified the man suspected of stealing a rare, historic book from the Collinsville Historical Museum.
As soon as the Collinsville Police Department posted a picture on social media of the man they believe stole a World War II-era book from the museum, the calls started coming in, including anonymous tips as to the man’s identity, according to Major Rich Wittenauer. The post has since been taken down, as Wittenauer said they believe they have identified the man.
The theft took place in February, but was only discovered on April 4, Wittenauer said. The book was a very rare volume brought back from overseas by a World War II intelligence officer. While its value has been estimated as $3,000, Wittenauer said that was “on the low end” based on the book’s rarity. The title of the book is currently being withheld, and Wittenauer said they are reaching out to pawnshops and rare book stores to try to ascertain its whereabouts.
Museum workers discovered the book was missing on April 4, and after searching, they reviewed surveillance videos going backward in time to see the theft take place on Feb. 21. The suspect appears to be a man with a large tattoo on his upper back, partially visible above the collar of his shirt.
Wittenauer said the man entered at about 3:10 p.m. and walked to the unlocked glass display case that held the book and several other items, retrieving the book from the bottom shelf. He went directly to it, Wittenauer said, and seemed focused on that item. At the time, a tour was going through the museum, and the staff were with the tour in another room, he said.
Wittenauer said they are confident they have identified the man in the video and are seeking formal charges from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. No arrests have been made yet, but Wittenauer said he hoped to have an answer by Friday.
