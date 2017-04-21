Police release surveillance photos of Dollar General armed robbery

Belleville police released surveillance footage photos Friday of a Thursday night armed robbery of Dollar General on Carlyle Avenue.
Det. Sgt. Todd Keilbach said the robbery suspect entered the Dollar General and showed two employees a gun, handed them a bag and asked for money.
The man left the store with an unknown amount of money and reportedly fled westbound on Carlyle Avenue.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a thin black man, between 6-feet and 6-feet-3-inches tall. He was wearing all black clothing and a black mask.
Another dollar store on Carlyle Avenue, the Dollar Tree at 656 Carlyle Ave., was robbed earlier this month. Investigators believe the three robberies may be connected.
Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
This same Dollar General was robbed in 2015.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
