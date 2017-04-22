Police apprehend man suspected of attempted robbery

Police have arrested a man they believe attempted to rob a pedestrian at a MetroLink station earlier this week.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the MetroLink station at Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. Wednesday on reports of an attempted robbery. The man informed police that a black male with long dreadlocks inferred he had a gun, but did not display a weapon as he demanded the man’s cell phone and wallet. After a short struggle, the man was able to break free and run away while dialing 911, police said.
Metro surveillance video helped police identify Deavonie Reynolds, 24, of East St. Louis, as a potential suspect. Reynolds was spotted on a MetroLink train Friday, near East St. Louis, and was arrested without incident.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has charged Reynolds with two counts of attempted theft from a person, a Class 4 felony. He remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments