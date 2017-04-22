Police seek man who knocked down elderly woman to steal purse

Police are searching for a man they believe robbed and injured an elderly woman in a Granite City parking lot Tuesday.
Granite City police report that a man allegedly ran up to an elderly female in the parking lot of a shopping center on Nameoki Road, grabbed her purse and knocked the woman to the ground. He then fled in a red or maroon minivan, which was caught by security cameras.
The woman was injured in the robbery and was taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and released. Police said the woman hit her head during the incident and could not recall a detailed physical description, only remembering that he was a black male wearing dark clothing and light tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
