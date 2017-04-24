Belleville man charged with aggravated battery after incident on MetroLink train

A 55-year-old Belleville man has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony, in connection with an incident on a MetroLink train earlier this month.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Craig Vasser of the 600 block of Clay Street.
St. Clair County Sheriff deputies responded to the Belleville MetroLink Station in reference to a battery that occurred on a train near the Swansea station late in the evening of April 4, according to a news release.
Deputies met with a witness who stated while riding the eastbound train he saw an older black male approximately 6-feet tall with peppered gray hair, wearing a white shirt with a red vest strike another black male in the side of his head with a pair of multi-tool pliers, police said.
The witness stated before the older black male could strike the other man again he was able to stop him and dislodge the multi-tool from his hand.
The suspect fled from the train at the Belleville station, according to the news release. The 36-year-old victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville.
Deputies interviewed the victim at the hospital where he was treated for cuts to his head.
Investigators reviewed video of the incident and MetroLink deputies believed they had seen the suspect riding the train previously, the news release stated.
On Saturday, the suspect was taken into custody on Collinsville Avenue in East St. Louis.
Vasser remains custody at St. Clair County Jail.
