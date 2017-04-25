Peeping Tom in Wildwood caught on surveillance video

Police in Wildwood, Missouri were searching Tuesday for a person who propped a ladder against a bathroom window and spied on a woman for an hour.
Police responded to the woman’s residence around 10:20 p.m. Monday.
A ladder was found nearby. Police believe it may have been taken from a neighbor and were trying to identify its owner Tuesday, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department.
At some point, the suspect took a patio chair from the woman’s residence and watched her from the woods, according to police.
Video footage of the suspect showed he is a slender white man in his late teens or early 20s.
The Wildwood Precinct has had three other calls relating to prowlers from Jan. 21 through Feb. 5.
Police requested that anyone with information call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636)-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866)-371-8477.
