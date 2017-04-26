Swansea police report six burglaries to vehicles

The Swansea Police Department issued an alert in response to six vehicle burglaries that took place Tuesday night.
The burglaries, all just east of 17th Street, occurred in the areas of the Dale Crest Manor, St. Clair Lake Drive, the 1600 block West H Street and Meta Drive, according to a Facebook posting by police.
Police described the suspects as two men, one of whom was wearing a baseball cap, and the other who had dreadlocks. No other description was given.
After they were called out to the area, police were unable to find the men.
There was no forced entry to any of the vehicles.
“Other jurisdictions have experienced increases in vehicle burglaries,” police wrote. They urged people to lock their doors and not keep valuable items in cars.
