Man shot while walking to bus stop in St. Louis

A man in North County was walking to a bus stop when he was shot Thursday morning, police said.
St. Louis County Police reported that they responded just before 6 a.m. to the 3600 block of Oakdale Avenue in Uplands Park where they found an 18-year-old man who suffered a gunshot to the torso.
The man was taken to a hospital. Police wrote in a news release that they don’t consider his injury to be life-threatening.
The man was walking to a bus stop when three men in a small, silver SUV approached him. One person showed a gun and demanded the man’s belongings. When he dropped his backpack and ran, he was shot, according to police.
The St. Louis County Police Department was requesting that anyone with information about the crime call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Comments