Police seek clues to leather bag that contained infant remains

St. Louis County investigators have released photos of a leather bag that contained the remains of baby found April 15.
Authorities are seeking information about the bag, including the brand, place of purchase and the possible owner of the bag.
The exact age and sex of the baby have not been determined.
The remains were found by fishermen in a subdivision lake behind homes on Behlman Lake Court in north St. Louis County.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
