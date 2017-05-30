Belleville man shot by Brooklyn police officer

A 40-year-old Belleville man was shot by an unidentified Brooklyn police officer early Saturday morning in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.
Details of why led to the shooting were not immediately available. The man was not seriously injured.
Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Mark Doiron confirmed the investigation is being handled by ISP at the request of the Brooklyn Police Department. The victim was treated at an area hospital and released, Doiron said.
The investigation is expected to take several weeks. The results will be turned over to the St. Clair County State's Attorneys office for review, Doiron said.
