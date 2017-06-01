‘Rolling gun battle’ in North County ends near Forest Park

A gun fight that started in a North County municipality ended at the southwest corner of Forest Park early Thursday morning, according to Fox 2.
The “rolling gun battle” between people in two vehicles started around 3 a.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Irving Avenue in Wellson, Lieu. Blaise Peluso of the St. Louis Police Department told Fox 2.
At some point one car stopped pursuing the other, which was chased by police into the city of St. Louis, where it crashed into three cars waiting for a stoplight at the corner of Clayton Avenue and Skinker Boulevard, near the Hi-Pointe Amoco gas station, according to Fox 2.
The conditions of the people involved in the accident, as well as the reason why they were shooting at each other, were unknown as of 6:30 a.m., Fox 2 reported.
The suspect who crashed into the cars was arrested, and a search of the vehicle revealed a gun, Fox 2 reported.
