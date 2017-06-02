Belleville man charged in connection with shots fired on First Street

A 20-year-old Belleville man has been charged with weapon violations after Belleville officers investigated a report of several gunshots being fired in the 700 block of South First Street last week, Belleville police said Friday.
Toreano S. Harris was charged on Thursday with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release. His bail was set at $200,000.
No one was injured in the shooting reported at 10:58 p.m. on May 26.
“Officers on scene were informed that a small passenger vehicle was seen leaving the area after hearing several gunshots being fired. Another witness was able to provide a description of a male who was seen in the area just before the gunshots,” the news release states.
“Through the course of the investigation, it appeared this was not random act of violence in that the suspect and victim knew each other.”
Harris was being held in the St. Clair County Jail on Friday.
