Child’s body found in Centreville garage could be connected to Las Vegas sex-trafficking arrest

A Las Vegas man could face charges in connection with the badly decomposed body of a child found in a detached Centreville garage Tuesday.
St. Clair County authorities received a call Tuesday from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about a woman who told Las Vegas police where to find her “baby.” The “baby” turned out to be the body.
Police believe the child was killed in 2013, said Belleville Police Department Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach. The child’s age, sex and cause of death have not been confirmed, Keilbach said, because the body was so badly decomposed. An autopsy will be conducted later this week.
Centreville Detective Sgt. DeMarius Thomas said Centreville police received a call about 2:20 a.m. from a person who reported that remains may be in a garage at 7201 Russell Ave. The garage was next to a small, vacant, two-bedroom house that was boarded up in places and overgrown with weeds.
Police believe the child was killed in Belleville before being dumped at the Centreville house.
Neighbors said the coroner removed the body on a stretcher about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the house, which neighbors said had been vacant for about two years. A tote was also removed from the garage.
Jason Quate, 34, was charged in Las Vegas with sex trafficking of an adult and accepting or receiving earnings of a prostitute, according to KMOV. It’s unknown if Quate will be charged in connection with the child’s body found in Centreville.
The woman who called the police said she was being held captive by her husband, Quate, and that he had been sex trafficking her and sexually abusing their two teenage daughters for two years, KMOV reported. She fled to a woman’s shelter Monday night.
The woman told police that her and Quate’s third daughter was dead in a bin in Illinois, saying the family moved to Las Vegas two years ago but had previously lived in Illinois.
