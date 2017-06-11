Man with electric weapon robs Circle K Saturday night

A man robbed a Fairview Heights convenience store with what appeared to be Taser or stun gun Saturday night, police said Sunday.
There were no injuries, a news release from the Fairview Heights Police Station stated.
The man stole cash and alcohol, but when officers responded to the Circle K gas station at 10070 Bunkum Road around 11:30 p.m., the suspect had already left, the department said.
The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 black man around 45 years old with gray facial hair, police said. During the robbery, he was wearing a light striped shirt, a light-colored skullcap and black pants.
The man was seen going south from the Circle K, but a canine search for him went cold.
Police asked that anyone with information should call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Comments