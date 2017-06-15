Johnathan Pham was arrested after allegedly bringing a shotgun to a “large fight” at a White Castle on June 8, the Shiloh Police Department said.
Crime

June 15, 2017 10:05 AM

Shiloh man brought shotgun to fight and then fled, police say

News-Democrat

A man who fled the scene of a “large fight” at a restaurant on June 8 was arrested on Tuesday, the Shiloh Police Department said.

Police responded around 8:20 p.m. on June 8 to the White Castle on 1141 North Green Mount Road. One subject was said to possess a bat, and the other had a shotgun.

When police arrived, the suspect with the shotgun fled the scene. Police pursued the man, Johnathan Pham, 18, of Belleville, but called off the chase after the speeds reached unsafe levels, according to Shiloh police.

A warrant was issued for Pham’s arrest, and on Wednesday he was charged with a variety of offenses, including aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude a police officer, speeding over 21 mph, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID card.

Judge Jan Fiss set Pham’s bond at $25,000.

